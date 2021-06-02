Ocorian
While the full financial impact of the pandemic has yet to emerge, growing signs of corporate distress are expected to start emerging in the coming months. To get ahead of it, early engagement with lenders and appointing strong advisors can help companies avoid insolvency or costly restructuring, say Ocorian’s Alan Booth, head of capital markets and Nick Bland, head of UK client services.
Active management, structural protections and refinancing have aided the resilience of collateralised loan obligations amid a challenging period for structured finance. The increasing embrace of environmental, social and governance factors in CLOs could aid the market’s recovery and future growth, says Ocorian’s Nick Bland, head of UK client services, and Kareem Robinson, client director.