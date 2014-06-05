All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Naked Broker

  • Please log in
    The Naked Broker, June 05, 2014
    Before we go any further, I need to take you through some security questions. Then we can proceed but remember we do record these exchanges for training purposes.
  • Nosebleed territory
    The Naked Broker, May 29, 2014
    Today occasioned my one month anniversary at Chaucer Securities and it is only with immense difficulty and regret that I can tell you, Gentle Reader (as if you give a monkey’s), that these four weeks have passed more profitably and more enjoyably than I could have imagined or hoped.
  • Michael Lewis author
    Low Frequency Trading
    The Naked Broker, May 22, 2014
    I was two years behind Michael Lewis on the Salomon Brothers training programme in the late 1980s. I’m light years behind him now and many millions of dollars poorer.
  • Gagging for it — the first chaucer lunch
    The Naked Broker, May 15, 2014
    It had been billed as ‘lunch’ so I undertook some rigorous ante-jentacular exercise and skimped on breakfast in preparation.
  • NON-COMPLIANT
    The Naked Broker, May 08, 2014
    You, Gentle Reader, are fortunate. You are only subjected to The Naked Broker on a weekly basis but for fund managers, the unfortunate subjects of my importuning, the suffering is daily. I’m too often in their inbox.
  • Phoney war
    The Naked Broker, May 01, 2014
    I'd been sitting in my new seat for half an hour or so, rearranging desk paraphernalia and familiarising myself with an environment which will become all too familiar very shortly, when I noticed a pair of arrows on the front edge of the tabletop.
  • churchill
    Fingers crossed for the seduction-free vista of the future
    GlobalCapital, April 24, 2014
    "Success", as Churchill wrote, "is moving from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm" and this maxim is uppermost in my mind as I enter the final week of gardening leave, scared witless by the enormous difficulty of the task that lies ahead.
  • I love expenses in the springtime
    GlobalCapital, April 16, 2014
    A fortnight remaining until I make my debut at Chaucer Securities, and the clock is ticking. While anyone with a brain or ethics would be struck down with a terrible sense of inadequacy for the challenge that lies ahead and suffering from an intense bout of the heebie-jeebies, I have more pressing concerns: I need to take advantage of the greater resources and corporate infrastructure at my disposal and sort out a business jolly immediately.
  • Thinking outside the (post) box
    The Naked Broker, April 03, 2014
    If Hamlet were a stockbroker, chances are he might have said, “There’s no such stock as cheap or rich but thinking makes it so”.
  • Accentuate the positive
    EuroWeek Reporter 1, March 28, 2014
    I'm going to walk onto that trading floor like the new manager of a football team strides into the dugout for his first match in charge, wearing the trademark sheepskin coat and a fedora. I'm going to exude an air of invincibility and omniscience. "Don't worry, lads, leave this to me. I'm in control now."
  • Slave to the rhythm
    EuroWeek Reporter 1, March 20, 2014
    It’s no good; I’m institutionalised. 25 years in the business (have I mentioned this wealth of experience before?) and as soon as I’m out of it, I’m like a fish out of water or an idiot bereft of a village. Until a few weeks back, my very idea of luxury was a little bit of a lie in and a leisurely breakfast, while reading a broadsheet newspaper cover-to-cover.
  • Criminal conviction? Only my stock picks
    EuroWeek Reporter 1, March 13, 2014
    July 24, 1989, was my first day in the broking industry. I had barely got through the door at Salomon Brothers than I was up in a room with the other 15 or so graduate trainees taking a maths test. There were 25 questions and most of those taking the test recorded 100%. The second lowest mark was 12/25 and that was the HR chap who just took the test to see whether it was difficult or not.
Load More

Most Read

  1. People News
    The Naked Broker: How to escape the carnival of schmaltz
    November 26, 2010
  2. People News
    Biting into a bigger slice of a smaller pie
    October 09, 2009
  3. People News
    The Naked Broker: Digging yourself into a hole
    October 15, 2010
  4. People News
    The Naked Broker: Mea culpa, I’m an idiot
    October 08, 2010
  5. People News
    The Naked Broker: St Tropez? Cornwall? More like Butlins at balmy Bognor
    July 17, 2009
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree