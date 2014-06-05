Naked Broker

July 24, 1989, was my first day in the broking industry. I had barely got through the door at Salomon Brothers than I was up in a room with the other 15 or so graduate trainees taking a maths test. There were 25 questions and most of those taking the test recorded 100%. The second lowest mark was 12/25 and that was the HR chap who just took the test to see whether it was difficult or not.