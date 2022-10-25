20th Annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance & Private Debt Awards
Welcome to GlobalCapital’s annual poll to decide the winners of our Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards.
As in previous years, the principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals of 2022, and the most impressive market participants.
The period to which the Awards refer is November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the Awards for organisations refer to performance during that period.
In each category, one vote is allowed per firm. Different individuals from one institution can vote in different categories.
We are using a new system this year: Awardsforce. To enter the poll you will need to set up a login with a password. Once this is done, you can re-enter the poll by clicking on the poll link as often as you want and update or change your votes, up until 15 November. Once you have created the Awardsforce login, you won’t need to do it again if you vote in future polls run on the same system.
Please leave blank any questions that do not apply to your company or personal expertise.
In mid-December, GlobalCapital will publish the shortlist of nominees for each Award, based on the institutions and deals that get the most votes.
We will reveal the winners at our Loans and Private Debt Awards Dinner in London in February 2023. The link to the online poll is here.
CATEGORIES:
DEALS OF THE YEAR
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
REGIONAL DEALS OF THE YEAR
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
BANK AWARDS
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
BANK REGIONAL AWARDS
Best Arranger of:
Western European Loans - UK and Irish Loans - French Loans - German, Swiss and Austrian Loans - Italian Loans - Iberian Loans - Benelux Loans - Nordic Loans - Central and Eastern European Loans - Turkish Loans - Middle Eastern Loans - African Loans
BEST INVESTORS, ADVISERS AND LAW FIRMS
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Institutional Lender
Best Direct Lending Fund
Best Loan Restructuring House
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
SUSTAINABLE LENDING AWARDS
CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-Linked Loans in CEEMEA
Most Innovative Bank for ESG Lending
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Innovative Private Equity House for ESG
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
PRIVATE DEBT
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
Best US Private Placement Agent
Euro Private Placement of the Year
Best Arranger of Euro Private Placements
Voting open between 25th October and November 15th 2022
There is no fee to participate in these awards.
What's in it for me?
- Benchmark your organisation against the best in the world
- Showcase your achievements and gain recognition across the sector
- Reward the hard work of your team
Results will be announced in February 2023. For more information please contact Sophie Astles.
Experience five star hospitality and a first class opportunity to reunite with your clients and colleagues:
- Celebrate excellence
- Discover and inspire new comers entering the market
- Facilitate networking and creative collaboration
To discuss commercial opportunities and further amplify your achievements, please contact Jack Thompson.
