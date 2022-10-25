20th Annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance & Private Debt Awards

Welcome to GlobalCapital’s annual poll to decide the winners of our Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards.

As in previous years, the principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private equity houses and service providers are all invited to vote for the best loan and private debt deals of 2022, and the most impressive market participants.

The period to which the Awards refer is November 20, 2021 to November 15, 2022. Deals signed during that period are eligible, and the Awards for organisations refer to performance during that period.

In each category, one vote is allowed per firm. Different individuals from one institution can vote in different categories.

We are using a new system this year: Awardsforce. To enter the poll you will need to set up a login with a password. Once this is done, you can re-enter the poll by clicking on the poll link as often as you want and update or change your votes, up until 15 November. Once you have created the Awardsforce login, you won’t need to do it again if you vote in future polls run on the same system.

Please leave blank any questions that do not apply to your company or personal expertise.

In mid-December, GlobalCapital will publish the shortlist of nominees for each Award, based on the institutions and deals that get the most votes.

We will reveal the winners at our Loans and Private Debt Awards Dinner in London in February 2023. The link to the online poll is here.