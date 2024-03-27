GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1850

Top Stories
Africa
Zambia bond agreement leaves doubts over debt sustainability
Worker operating a floating waterwheel on the Lower Zambezi River Zambia Zimbabwe Africa
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Ico prices green bond through curve, social up next

Apolo fountain and ICO building. Paseo del Ptrado, Madrid, Spain.
Addison Gong, March 25, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Quebec packs in $3.75bn before busy new financial year
Georgie Lee, March 26, 2024
Supras and agencies
That's a wrap: KfW finishes Q1 funding with €5bn Easter egg
Addison Gong, March 26, 2024
Supras and agencies
BNG social takes five year SSA euros to €6.75bn in Easter week
Georgie Lee, March 27, 2024
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank adds to sterling curve with £300m five year
Georgie Lee, March 27, 2024
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
FIG

FIG deals bloom again in sterling, watered by arbitrage

People at the Parliament Square, Big Ben, Houses of Parliaments, London, England, Great Britain
Atanas Dinov, March 27, 2024
FIG
TD closes out Yankee FIG bonanza
David Rothnie, March 27, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
FIG issuers end first quarter on solid ground
Atanas Dinov, March 27, 2024
Senior Debt
Deutsche takes euro spotlight with €1bn SNP
Atanas Dinov, March 26, 2024
Covered Bonds
German banks' real estate lending expected to 'slightly' increase in 2024
Atanas Dinov, March 27, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

Manager approach in focus as euro CLO amortisation wave finally takes hold

The River Axe at Low Tide. Weston-super-mare. Somerset. England. UK.
Victoria Thiele, March 27, 2024
CLOs Europe
Moody's puts Altice in thunderland but no storm for CLOs
Victoria Thiele, March 27, 2024
ABS Europe
ABS buyers warm to credit cards as NewDay underscores mezz bid
George Smith, March 25, 2024
ABS US
Shipping container ABS sets sail for 2024 as Triton hits higher rating
Diana Bravo, March 26, 2024
CLOs US
‘Incredible’ Elmwood prices seventh CLO of 2024
Tom Lemmon, March 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Kemble bonds scrape lifetime lows as Thames Water shareholders deny funding

Thames Water employee at work in bright orange overalls in Kensington, London
Mike Turner, March 28, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Orange rings in hybrid through fair value
Mike Turner, March 27, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Gatwick and Paradigm HA prop up sterling issuance
Mike Turner, March 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Euro buyers lap up Solvay and Saint-Gobain's new flavours
Mike Turner, March 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Glencore mines $4bn as US corps smash first quarter record
David Rothnie, March 27, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans
Africa Finance Corp signs its biggest facility, sees growth in African loans
Ana Fati, March 26, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Trafigura increases Samurai loans, tightens pricing
Ana Fati, March 25, 2024
CLOs Europe
Fair Oaks joins swathe of returning faces with tight euro CLO
Victoria Thiele, March 27, 2024
GC View
Captive equity deserves its bigger role in the euro CLO market
Victoria Thiele, March 27, 2024
Emerging Markets
Africa

EM investors sanguine after populist win in Senegal

Presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye attends a final campaign rally ahead of the presidential elections in Mbour, Senegal, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
George Collard, March 27, 2024
EM Middle East
CBQ book exceeds $1.5bn as spread set
George Collard, March 26, 2024
Emerging Markets
Yapi Kredi holds up in secondary
Francesca Young, March 27, 2024
EM Middle East
Mamoura offers rare Abu Dhabi state-owned sukuk
George Collard, March 26, 2024
Asia
Asia DCM set to stay subdued in Q2 despite fervent demand
Rashmi Kumar, March 27, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

EMEA ECM faces bigger tests after mixed bag of a first quarter

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers with Box.
Aidan Gregory, March 27, 2024
Equity People and Markets
SG eyes ECM growth in US and Asia with Bernstein JV
Jon Hay, March 27, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Italy achieves slim 2.5% discount on second Monte Paschi selldown
Aidan Gregory, March 27, 2024
Equity-Linked
US equity-linked enjoys busiest first quarter since 2021
Aidan Gregory, March 26, 2024
Equity IPOs
Italian ECM awaits Golden Goose IPO as confidence builds
Aidan Gregory, March 25, 2024
People and Markets
People and Markets

SG combines loan and bond distribution

SG Societe Generale towers La Defense Paris from Alamy 27Mar24 575x400.jpg
Ana Fati, March 27, 2024
SSA People and Markets
Rivals shrug as UBS revives SSA ambition with Webster hire
Addison Gong, March 27, 2024
People News
Croasdell promoted to senior syndicate job at Crédit Agricole
Francesca Young, March 26, 2024
People News
Citi's head of US IG syndicate leaves firm
Francesca Young, March 25, 2024
SSA People and Markets
DZ taps internal ranks for SSA role
Georgie Lee, March 26, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Hoornweg rises as Winters tries to solve StanChart’s “frictions”

Winters, Bill (Standard Chartered) in 2022 from Alamy 27Mar24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, March 27, 2024