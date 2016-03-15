All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

GlobalCollateral

  • globfails
    Sponsored GlobalCollateral
    The true cost of collateral settlement fails
    GlobalCollateral, March 15, 2016
    Act now before the nuisance becomes a real headache!
  • GCollateralsmallspace
    Sponsored GlobalCollateral
    OTC margins: The challenges of regulatory compliance
    GlobalCollateral, February 01, 2016
    Even by the standards of today’s fast-changing regulatory environment, the new OTC variation margin requirements due to be introduced from March 2017 pose a major challenge to sell-side and buy-side alike. Asset managers will face major operational burdens and risks as they prepare to comply; the scale of which may not yet be fully appreciated.
  • OTC
    Sponsored GlobalCollateral
    Derivatives
    Collaborating to conquer the OTC collateral challenge
    GlobalCollateral, September 15, 2015
    For the OTC derivatives industry, joining forces is the only way to prepare for a rising tide of regulation. Only a combined industry initiative can drive the transformation in fluidity that will be needed when new regulations place collateral at the centre of every OTC derivatives trade. Unprecedented regulation is leading to unprecedented collaboration.
  • GlobalCollateral_train
    Sponsored GlobalCollateral
    Derivatives
    The Impact of Collateral
    GlobalCollateral, September 01, 2015
    How collateral’s rise will profoundly impact markets
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree