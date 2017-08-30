Euromoney Country Risk
Europe’s investor prospects are superficially safer due to economic recovery, but elections in Germany and in Italy, especially, present tail-risks. This is a manifestation of deeper uncertainty urging a fresh approach to risk management.
The rating agencies seem overzealous downgrading Chile, as commodity prices have rebounded from their lows and its financing problems are a temporary blip.
There are numerous risks for the government to address as the country prepares to elect a new parliament in September.
The sovereign borrower’s investment grade should be handed back, even allowing for the enforced restructuring of the food producer and retailer.
The economy is on the mend and it is high time the raters take notice.
It won the Euros, it won Eurovision – now it is time to win back its lost investment grades.
Experts are beginning to feel more confident about Russia’s prospects, and its credit ratings will ultimately reflect this.
The decision by Moody’s to lower its sovereign rating on China was flagged-up in ECR’s crowd-sourcing survey more than a year ago, and it will mean higher funding costs in the offshore market.
Risk experts are still downgrading Azerbaijan in response to disappointing economic indicators, highlighting the effects of depressed oil prices and a lack of clarity from the government concerning its policymaking.
Euromoney’s country risk survey shows political risk rising in 64 countries this year. The march of populism is a key factor investors must consider before chasing tempting returns, but there are many others to guard against.
A stronger yen-won exchange rate underlines Japan’s perception of safety with Seoul now plunged into a crisis, awaiting elections and wary of tensions escalating on the Korean Peninsula.
Mexico is considered the most attractive emerging market (EM) by Bloomberg, but is not the safest according to Euromoney’s country risk metrics.