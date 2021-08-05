All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

EMEA - League Tables

Bookrunners of European DCM

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

August 05, 2021

European Sovereign Bonds

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of European Structured Finance

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of all EMEA Equity-Linked ECM

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

August 04, 2021

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

August 05, 2021

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

August 05, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree