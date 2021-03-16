All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

  • Securitization Market Sees Slower NPL Increase
    GlobalCapital, March 16, 2021
    While it’s difficult to be positive on the outlook, securitization market participants expect only a modest increase in nonperforming loans in Europe this year, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
  • Yield Quest Sparks Drive to Esoteric ABS Assets
    GlobalCapital, March 16, 2021
    As yields have collapsed elsewhere under pressure from central bank interventions, fixed income investors have increasingly sought higher returns in the esoteric ABS sector, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
    Market Participants Expect to See Consumer ABS Defy Pandemic Gloom in 2021
    GlobalCapital, March 16, 2021
    Market participants expect European consumer ABS spreads to remain flat or tighten in 2021, despite the potential for these deals to reflect economic stresses and rising unemployment, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
  • US Consumer ABS Market Balances Recession Fears with Reach for Yield
    GlobalCapital, March 16, 2021
    The US consumer ABS market is in the middle of a balancing act, as investors cautiously look at indicators of further economic pain while also eyeing riskier assets in the hunt for yield, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
    Securitization Markets Weigh Up an Extraordinary Year
    GlobalCapital, February 11, 2021
    2020 was an extraordinary year. It was period many would rather forget in their personal lives, but a year of outsize returns in pockets of securitized products. It was also a year that turned the outlook for securitization on its head.
    Market on the move: taking the pulse of the global securitization industry
    Max Adams, September 30, 2019
    The securitization market has come a long way since the financial crisis. In a low interest rate world, capital markets have been an attractive source of funds for companies, who can cut their cost of funds compared to issuing corporate debt while still offering yield hungry bond buyers relatively high returns.
    Max Adams, September 30, 2019
