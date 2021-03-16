CSC
-
While it’s difficult to be positive on the outlook, securitization market participants expect only a modest increase in nonperforming loans in Europe this year, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
-
As yields have collapsed elsewhere under pressure from central bank interventions, fixed income investors have increasingly sought higher returns in the esoteric ABS sector, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
-
Market participants expect European consumer ABS spreads to remain flat or tighten in 2021, despite the potential for these deals to reflect economic stresses and rising unemployment, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
-
The US consumer ABS market is in the middle of a balancing act, as investors cautiously look at indicators of further economic pain while also eyeing riskier assets in the hunt for yield, according to CSC and GlobalCapital’s annual securitization pulse survey.
-
2020 was an extraordinary year. It was period many would rather forget in their personal lives, but a year of outsize returns in pockets of securitized products. It was also a year that turned the outlook for securitization on its head.
-
The securitization market has come a long way since the financial crisis. In a low interest rate world, capital markets have been an attractive source of funds for companies, who can cut their cost of funds compared to issuing corporate debt while still offering yield hungry bond buyers relatively high returns.
-