Crédit Agricole CIB Insurance Capital Roundtable 2022
While the insurance bond market has suffered disruption and volatility from a host of macro risks – the war in Ukraine, high and rising inflation, the end of quantitative easing, and monetary policy tightening – it has remained open for select issuers and experienced investors. As tough market conditions persist, GlobalCapital discusses how issuers and investors are navigating the turbulence, together with the key trends and developments that are shaping the asset-class, from growth in RT1 and green bond issuance, to regulatory developments and proposed changes to ratings models.
Participants
Michael Benyaya, managing director, co-head of debt capital market solutions and advisory, Crédit Agricole CIB
Matteo Bertolo, senior vice president, credit analyst, Pimco
André Bonnal, financial institutions group syndicate, Crédit Agricole CIB
Bertrand Bougon, head of group ratings and capital, SCOR, and finance director, SCOR SE
Julien de Saussure, fund manager, Edmond de Rothschild Signatures Financial Bonds Fund, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management
Johan Eriksson, head of group treasury and corporate finance, Allianz SE
Pierre Le Bihan, director, credit analyst, European fundamental fixed income, BlackRock