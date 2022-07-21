Crédit Agricole CIB Insurance Capital Roundtable 2022

While the insurance bond market has suffered disruption and volatility from a host of macro risks – the war in Ukraine, high and rising inflation, the end of quantitative easing, and monetary policy tightening – it has remained open for select issuers and experienced investors. As tough market conditions persist, GlobalCapital discusses how issuers and investors are navigating the turbulence, together with the key trends and developments that are shaping the asset-class, from growth in RT1 and green bond issuance, to regulatory developments and proposed changes to ratings models.