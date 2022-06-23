Covered Bond Awards 2023
Welcome to the 2023 GlobalCapital Covered Bond awards.
The awards celebrate the leading deals, banks and issuers for their achievements during the awards period: August 2022 to July 2023.
As in previous years, the awards will be based on a survey. Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition. Up to three nominations for each Award category listed below can be selected by anyone with a strong interest in covered bonds.
These recommendations will be used to created a shortlist, which will be opened to a poll in which members of the covered bonds community will be invited to vote on the winners throughout July.
The winners will be announced at our gala dinner on September 14 – the evening of the Euromoney / ECBC Covered Bond Conference in Munich.
KEY DATES
Nominations open: June 13 – June 23, 2023
Voting open: July 3 – July 28, 2023
Winners announced: September 14 at the Weitblick, Olympic Park, Munich
CATEGORIES:
Deals
Best Pioneering Deal
Best ESG Deal
Best Debut Deal
Best Swiss franc Deal
Best Sterling Deal
Best Dollar Deal
Best Euro Deal
Deal of the Year
Issuers
Best ESG Issuer
Best Euro Issuer
Overall Issuer of the Year
Lead managers
Best Covered Bond Research
Best Liquidity Provider
Best Bank for Distribution
Best Bank for Structuring & ALM
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers
Best Syndicate Bank
Best Sterling Lead Manager
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Best Euro Lead Manager
Covered Bond House of the Year
People
Best Syndicate Banker
Editor’s Choice – bank, deal or person (lifetime achievement)
Platform providers
Investor of the Year
Best ESG Rating Agency
Best Law Firm
Best Tech Provider *NEW*
Best Bank for Digitalisation *NEW*
Best Electronic Trading Platform *NEW*
Best Trustee *NEW*
What's in it for me?
- Benchmark your institution against the best in the world
- Showcase your achievements and gain recognition across the sector
- Reward the hard work of your team
For more information about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles
Experience five star hospitality and a first class opportunity to reunite with your clients and colleagues:
- Celebrate excellence
- Share your success
- Facilitate networking
Results will be announced on 14 September 2023. To discuss commercial opportunities and further amplify your achievements, please contact Jack Thomson, Publisher.