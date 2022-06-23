Covered Bond Awards 2023

Welcome to the 2023 GlobalCapital Covered Bond awards.

The awards celebrate the leading deals, banks and issuers for their achievements during the awards period: August 2022 to July 2023.

As in previous years, the awards will be based on a survey. Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition. Up to three nominations for each Award category listed below can be selected by anyone with a strong interest in covered bonds.

These recommendations will be used to created a shortlist, which will be opened to a poll in which members of the covered bonds community will be invited to vote on the winners throughout July.

The winners will be announced at our gala dinner on September 14 – the evening of the Euromoney / ECBC Covered Bond Conference in Munich.

KEY DATES

Nominations open: June 13 – June 23, 2023

Voting open: July 3 – July 28, 2023

Winners announced: September 14 at the Weitblick, Olympic Park, Munich