This page explains what cookies are, how we use them on the websites of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group and your options for controlling them.

Please note:

Not all the cookies listed here will necessarily be used on each website.

We will display our cookie prompt once when you visit each of our sites.

If you send us a request in relation to activity logging on our websites as explained in the table below, this will apply to your use of all our sites so you only need to make one request.

What are cookies?

Cookies are pieces of information which include a unique reference code that a website transfers to your device to store and sometimes track information about you. A number of cookies we use last only for the duration of your web session (“session cookies”) and expire when you close your browser. Other cookies are used, for example, to remember you when you return to the site and will last for longer (“persistent cookies”). Cookies cannot be used to run programs or deliver viruses to your computer. They are uniquely assigned to your device and are sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit (if they last longer than a web session) or to another website that recognises§ that cookie.

Some of the cookies used by our sites are set by us, and some are set by third parties who are delivering services (such as interest based advertising and web analytics) on our behalf.

What do we use cookies for?

Some cookies are essential to enable you to move around the website and use its features, such as accessing secure areas of the website or areas with paid-for content. Without these cookies, services you have asked for, like shopping baskets, cannot be provided. Because such cookies are essential for using a site, these cookies cannot be turned off without severely affecting your use of the website.

Other cookies perform various functions, as the table below explains, together with your options fsor controlling them.

Some cookies may also be controlled by using your web browser settings. Most web browsers automatically accept cookies but, if you prefer, you can change your browser to prevent that or to notify you each time a cookie is set.

You can also learn more about cookies in general by visiting https://www.allaboutcookies.org which includes additional useful information on cookies and how to block cookies using different types of browsers.

For more general information about online behavioural (interest based) advertising and how it uses cookies, you may wish to visit https://www.youronlinechoices.com.

Our cookies and your options:

Type of cookie Example What it does Your options Performance BIGipServereuro moneyfxnews-pool These cookies allow us to manage the technical performance of the website such as load balancing to ensure that the site is available to all users.s You may set your browser to reject these cookies but this is likely to affect your use of the site. Functionality ISDefaultCurrency These cookies remember choices you make to improve your experience. For example, they allow the website to remember selections such as language, currency, region or changes to text size and to remember you on return visits. They may also be used, for example, to remember the point you have reached in a survey so that you can return to it later. By choosing an option such as remember me, text size or participating in a survey or similar services that necessitate the use of a cookie, you will be indicating your consent to that cookie. You may set your browser to reject these cookies but this is likely to affect your use of the site. Activity logging - websites ASP.NET_sessionId This cookie is essential to authorise your access to content and services that are not publicly available including paid-for content. If you are a registered user, trialist or subscriber, when you log on, this places a cookie on your machine. Once you are logged on, we use this cookie to monitor your activity on our websites, for example, which articles you read. This is for the following purposes: We need to ensure compliance with your user license and adherence to our terms and conditions as part of your trial or subscription. (Our terms and conditions are published on our websites and can be accessed by a link in the footer of each page) For customer service purposes to provide users with a tailored service and to develop products and services reflecting our users’ needs. If you would prefer us not to use your activity log for customer service purposes, you can request that we anonymise it for these uses. This will affect our ability to understand your requirements and personalise your browsing experience in the future. To request anonymisation please email us at cookies@euromoneyplc.com Please include the following details: 1. Your user name that you use to access our website(s) – this will be an email address 2. Your name 3. Your company name 4. The Euromoney website(s) you use

Third party cookies:

Third party What it does Where to go for further information on these cookies including turning them off AdSense Google AdSense is a program run by Google that allows publishers in the Google Network of content sites to serve automatic text, image, video, or interactive media advertisements that are targeted to site content and audience. https://www.google.com/settings/ads Audience Science Audience Science is a marketing platform. https://www.audiencescience.com/privacy/ Chartbeat.com Currently, chartbeat uses one cookie ( _chartbeat2 ) is used to register if a person has visited the domain before (to calculate "new vs returning" users. The _chartbeat2 cookie is valid for 30 days. https://blog.chartbeat.com/2011/08/24/the-eu-cookie-directive-and-chartbeat/ ClickTale ClickTale is a web analytics service. Records of individual browsing sessions are translated into information that helps website designers make websites easier to use and simpler to navigate. https://www.clicktale.net/disable.html CloudFare CloudFlare is used to speed up page load times. It does not contain any user identification information. https://www.cloudflare.com/security-policy/ ComScore ComScore is a web market research, analytics and measurement provider. ScorecardResearch conducts research by collecting Internet web browsing data and then uses that data to help show how people use the Internet, what they like about it, and what they don’t. Surveys and web tags used do not collect personal information. https://www.scorecardresearch.com/privacy.aspx DoubleClick / DFP (Double-Click for Publishers) / DART DoubleClick is a service provided by Google. Its cookies are used to serve advertising relevant to users’ interests and measure the effectiveness of online marketing campaigns for our sites. https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/ads/ Google Adwords Displays advertisements prompted by search terms entered into the Google search box. We use Google Adwords to display advertisements about our products and services. https://support.google.com/ads/answer/2662922?hl=en Google Analytics Google Analytics is a web analytics tool that helps us to understand how our users engage with our websites and so allows us better to tailor our websites to our users’ needs. The tool uses a cookie in order to evaluate use of content and compile reports for us on activity on our websites and Apps. https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout Google Analytics – Advertising Features Some of our sites may use these Features including Demographics and Interest Reports. Where these Features are enabled, Google Analytics will collect data about our website traffic via Google advertising cookies and anonymous identifiers*, in addition to data collected through the standard Google Analytics implementation. The Demographics and Interest Reports will not contain personally identifiable data but they may pull in browsing data from these additional sources. (*An anonymous identifier is a random string of characters that is used for the same purposes as a cookie on platforms, including certain mobile devices, where cookie technology is not available.)< To opt out of Google Analytics please follow this link: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/ To check your Google ads settings and opt out of Google Ads, please follow this link: https://www.google.com/settings/ads To prevent anonymous identifiers* being used for Google Analytics/Ads purposes on your mobile device: Android 1. Open the Google Settings app on your device 2. Select Ads iOS Devices with iOS 6 and above use Apple’s Advertising Identifier. To learn more about limiting ad tracking using this identifier, visit the Settings menu on your device. Google Analytics – Advertising Features -Remarketing Remarketing enables the display of online advertisements about our products and services to individuals who have previously viewed one of our websites. The advertisements will relate to the site/page/article/product/event viewed. Remarketing may also be based on additional information such as interest or demographics (e.g. age range) held by Google. https://support.google.com/ads/answer/2662922 https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout Google Analytics – User ID & cross device reports This enables us to link activities on our sites by the same user from different devices, using our internal customer numbers. Although we can identify the user, Google will not be able to do this. To opt out of Google Analytics please follow this link: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout Interstate Analytics This is an attribution platform (to help us understand customer touchpoints). It does not collect personal data. https://interstateanalytics.com/privacy Lead Forensics Lead Forensics identifies public IP addresses of visitors to our websites via a line of Java script inserted into webpages. The IP address is matched against the organisation registered to that IP address. (Only corporate information is held in the Lead Forensics database, so that individuals are not identified.) Lead Forensics also records the activities undertaken by these visitors on our websites. If visitors from the same IP address are using different browsers or browser versions, these visitors can be differentiated. This information is used by our businesses for follow up marketing with relevant individuals at the organisations. If you do not want visitors from your IP address to our websites to be tracked by Lead Forensics, please email us at cookies@euromoneyplc.com Please include the following information: 1. The name of the organisation 2. The public IP address LinkedIn The Insight Tag creates a unique LinkedIn browser cookie (and associated ID) on a visitor's browser to allow for targeted advertising from LinkedIn, which will be displayed when visiting our websites. The Tag also gives us anonymous feedback on how visitors use our sites. No personal data is collected via the Insight Tag. https://www.linkedin.com/help/lms/answer/65797?query=opt out from linkedin cookies Lotame Lotame is a third party service for serving third party online advertising across online and mobile platforms. It uses a cookie to record online behaviour in order to show relevant advertising. https://www.lotame.com/about-lotame/privacy/opt-out/ MAID This cookie is served by Atypon.com, which hosts some of our academic websites. It is used to target relevant content/services based on a user's on-site activity. Please use your browser settings to block or delete the MID cookie. Mookie This is an advertising platform. It does not collect personal data. n/a Nielsen Standard Nielsen Standard provides online audience measurement and analysis services. https://priv-policy.imrworldwide.com/priv/browser/us/en/optout.html Optimizely Optimizely provides a range of website analytics services that enable us to better understand how our websites are used. https://www.optimizely.com/opt_out Quantcast Quantcast is an audience measurement and real-time advertising tool. https://www.quantcast.com/opt-out/ Qubit Qubit provides website optimisation and analytics services. Qubit does not track users across domains and therefore do not provide a universal opt out. Please use your browser settings to block or delete the Qubit cookie. Rakuten Attribution Rakuten Attribution uses a cookie as part of a multi-channel sales attribution process. This information enables the optimisation of marketing by understanding the customer journey to a purchase. Rakuten does not identify individuals. https://dc-storm.com/en-uk/cookie-use/ Please use your browser settings to block or delete the Rakuten cookie. Retargeting cookies: AdRoll Perfect Audience These services use cookies to retarget visitors who do not complete an action, such as registering, on one of our sites. The cookie enables the display of an advertisement, on other sites and social media platforms visited subsequently, inviting you to return to our site to complete the action. Please follow the links below to find out how to opt out of being retargeted by these services: AdRoll: https://info.evidon.com/pub_info/573?v=1&nt=1&nw=false Perfect Audience: https://www.perfectaudience.com/privacy/ Rubicon Project The Rubicon Project is an automated advertising platform. https://rubiconproject.com/privacy/consumer-online-profile-and-opt-out/ Sizmek Sizmek is an online advertising management platform. To stop Sizmek from using your cookie data to serve tailored advertisements to you, please follow this link: https://www.sizmek.com/privacy-policy/ Twitter These cookies are created by Twitter. They are present because a Twitter widget or button is being used on the website. https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/twitter-cookies Vimeo Vimeo is a video sharing platform. https://vimeo.com/cookie_policy Webtrends Webtrends is a web analytics tool that performs similar functions to Google Analytics in helping us to understand how our users engage with our websites. If you have not logged in and are browsing anonymously, if you subsequently register or are already registered on our web site(s), your online actions on our websites may retrospectively be linked to your user details, and therefore ascribed to you. This is done using information stored in the Webtrends cookies and captured in pixel files unless you have deleted the Webtrends cookie or registered an opt out with Webtrends. This information provides us with a full picture of how our customers interact with our sites to better understand their interests in order to tailor our services and products. You may opt out of the Webtrends cookie by clicking the link in the next column. https://webtrends.secure.force.com/KnowledgeBase/articles/Information/Opting-out-of-Tracking-Cookies-1365447872915 WisePops WisePops is a tool to serve pop up messages. It uses a cookie to prevent the same message being shown more than once. We do not capture personal data in the pop ups. https://support.wisepops.com/en/articles/1403810-data-and-cookie-policy YouTube Cookies associated with YouTube. https://www.google.co.uk/intl/en-GB/policies/technologies/types/ https://www.youtube.com/t/privacy

If you would like further information or guidance on cookies, please contact us at cookies@euromoneyplc.com.

Policy last updated: March 2019

