The financing of greenfield infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia has recently been boosted by the arrival of a new facility to guarantee bond investors against all risks during the construction period. The innovative solution was augmented on May 24 by the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Credit Guarantee & Investment Facility (CGIF), and Surbana Jurong Private Limited (SJ). The initiative is designed to boost the use of local currency-denominated project bonds to finance greenfield infrastructure projects in the Asean markets. GlobalCapital discussed the new facility with Kiyoshi Nishimura, CEO of CGIF.