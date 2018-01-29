CGIF
The Asean+3 governments and regulators are maintaining their drive to create standardized bond and note issuance practices. The AMBIF initiatives began in 2014 and were followed by a pilot issue in the Thai baht bond market in 2015. Although there has been a hiatus since then the impetus towards uniformity is as strong as ever.
Stakeholders in Asean+3 multilateral financial institution Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF) are set to boost its capital in a significant vote of confidence for CGIF. The additional capital will support expanded deal flows as CGIF builds on its impressive track record since its first credit guarantee facility in 2013. Founded in 2011, with 13 successful deals already completed and many notable milestones achieved, CGIF will in the foreseeable future become self-sustaining as the outstanding bond issues are repaid and guarantee capacity is recycled to new deals.
The financing of greenfield infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia has recently been boosted by the arrival of a new facility to guarantee bond investors against all risks during the construction period. The innovative solution was augmented on May 24 by the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Credit Guarantee & Investment Facility (CGIF), and Surbana Jurong Private Limited (SJ). The initiative is designed to boost the use of local currency-denominated project bonds to finance greenfield infrastructure projects in the Asean markets. GlobalCapital discussed the new facility with Kiyoshi Nishimura, CEO of CGIF.