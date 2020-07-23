UniCredit sells €1.5bn of NPLs

UniCredit sold two non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios worth a combined £1.54bn over Tuesday and Wednesday this week, both through a securitization vehicle which sold notes to Barclays and Guber Banca.

The sale disposes of a portfolio of Italian small and medium sized enterprise (SME) and unsecured NPLs. The first disposal on Tuesday had a total claim value of €702m, of which Illimity Bank bought approximately €477m, with Gaia Finance purchased the remaining €477m. Both investors are managing ...