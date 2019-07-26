Watermark
Nationwide scores solid Sonia success before Brexit woes weigh in

Nationwide Building Society took the opportunity to issue a £1bn three year Sonia-linked covered bond on Friday, pricing the deal flat to fair value. With Brexit negotiations expected to raise execution risk and volatility, another UK issuer could jump in with a follow-on deal early next week.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 26 Jul 2019

Nationwide opened order books on Friday with initial guidance of 48bp area over mid-swaps for an three year —/AAA/AAA rated August 2022 via joint leads Barclays, Credit Suisse, Nomura and RBC Capital Markets.

Demand was quick to grow, with orders peaking at £1.5bn, ...

