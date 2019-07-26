Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Credit Suisse names new CEO Down Under

Credit Suisse has poached a Deutsche Bank veteran from Hong Kong to head its Australia business.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 26 Jul 2019


Richard Gibb will begin his new position as chief executive officer of Australia for Credit Suissein October. As CEO, Gibb will be responsible for the Swiss bank’s Australian franchise across investment banking and capital markets, private banking, markets and financing, according to a press release.

Gibb joins the bank ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 235,026.10 1066 8.35%
2 Citi 216,129.13 904 7.68%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 180,872.03 749 6.43%
4 Barclays 169,527.96 696 6.02%
5 HSBC 138,671.33 757 4.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,128.20 117 7.99%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 26,091.27 109 7.16%
3 JPMorgan 22,209.37 56 6.09%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,699.02 57 5.95%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,342.01 83 4.76%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,601.72 47 9.66%
2 Morgan Stanley 7,509.08 37 9.54%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,953.82 36 8.83%
4 Citi 5,763.97 41 7.32%
5 UBS 4,691.07 23 5.96%