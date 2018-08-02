Junshi Biosciences seeks $500m Hong Kong IPO

The company, which develops drugs used to treat auto-immune and metabolic diseases in China, is working with CICC as the sole sponsor.
The listing is expected to raise around $500m in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a source close to the matter.Junshi ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.