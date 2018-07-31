Watermark
Go to Asia edition

RJ O'Brien settles with CFTC and NFA

Derivatives broker RJ O’Brien has settled to the tune of $750,000 with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and National Futures Association, for a failure to supervise irregular activity in a client’s accounts.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 31 Jul 2018

RJ O’Brien, which operates as a futures commission merchant (FCM), will pay $600,000 to the CFTC and $150,000 to the NFA to settle. The broker has neither confirmed nor denied the case.

The CFTC and NFA’s complaint centres on a client’s activity between January 2013 and 2014. The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 229,141.45 868 8.19%
2 JPMorgan 214,101.55 930 7.65%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 204,314.85 676 7.30%
4 Barclays 173,964.74 626 6.22%
5 HSBC 152,062.47 707 5.43%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,428.91 59 6.82%
2 BNP Paribas 30,808.69 121 6.48%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 26,129.11 92 5.49%
4 UniCredit 25,101.43 111 5.28%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 23,221.53 107 4.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 10,167.68 46 8.92%
2 JPMorgan 9,866.02 42 8.65%
3 Citi 8,202.25 45 7.19%
4 UBS 6,098.17 23 5.35%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,202.85 34 4.56%