Schuldschein market relieved about trade war on one front, worried about another

The Schuldschein market's heavy reliance on car industry borrowers means the prospects of trade wars affecting that sector are worrying investors and arrangers alike.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:00 PM

When US president Donald Trump met EU leaders last week, the Schuldschein market was watching. Concerns were rife that issuance would fall as a consequence of Trump imposing tariffs on European car imports. 

He had threatened via Twitter that the US would place a 20% tariff on European cars ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 283,676.71 770 11.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 249,692.72 816 9.73%
3 Citi 154,815.69 454 6.04%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 135,978.45 527 5.30%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 108,841.70 621 4.24%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Standard Chartered Bank 3,887.24 12 8.28%
2 Citi 3,396.92 9 7.24%
3 JPMorgan 3,173.44 8 6.76%
4 Mizuho 2,818.52 8 6.00%
5 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,575.67 5 5.49%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 12,463.89 55 7.29%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 11,336.65 49 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 10,481.55 36 6.13%
4 UniCredit 9,491.52 53 5.55%
5 Goldman Sachs 9,451.99 35 5.53%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 31,388.16 58 6.79%
2 BNP Paribas 29,693.14 120 6.42%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 25,013.56 91 5.41%
4 UniCredit 23,985.88 110 5.19%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 23,221.53 107 5.02%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%