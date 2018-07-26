Trafigura offers higher fee for one portion of new loan Commodities trader Trafigura is back in the market with a three tranche loan that will be worth around $1.5bn. The all-in cost on the dollar revolver and renminbi term loan tranches will come as little surprise to lenders, but the borrower is offering a higher upfront fee for a three year dollar term loan, according to a banker away from the deal.