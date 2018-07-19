T’way Air wraps up $207m Kospi IPO

The company is floating 16m shares on Korea Exchange’s main board, the Kospi. Bookrunners Daishin Securities, Hana Financial Investment and Shinhan Investment held a two day institutional investor bookbuild on July 17-18.The team initially marketed the stock at W14,600 to W16,700 apiece, but pricing was ultimately set ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.