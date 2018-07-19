Credit Suisse hires Tan as SE Asia loans head

Tan, based in Singapore, will be responsible for the syndication and distribution of financing transactions in Southeast Asia and frontier markets. He will report to Sergio Morita, head of AFG syndication and distribution, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.Credit Suisse has made a few changes in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.