Investors pile into $408m Hope Education listing

Global co-ordinators Citi and China Merchants Securities had a covered book by the end of Monday when bookbuilding kicked off, and that momentum gained more steam on Tuesday, said a banker at one of the leads.The IPO is being pitched at a 15.9 to 20.1 price-to-earnings ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.