SGX proposes new CCP tools to manage defaults

The proposed rules, which were put out in a consultation, include the power for SGX’s derivatives clearing house to cancel open positions held by healthy clearing members for specific asset classes when they perfectly offset contracts held by a defaulting clearing member.This process is known as a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.