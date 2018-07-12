HSBC hires loans banker Yap

Based in Singapore, Yap will cover syndicated loans for Southeast Asia. She will report to Phil Lipton, head of loan syndications for Asia Pacific, according to a source close to the situation.
HSBC declined to comment on the matter.Yap comes on board HSBC from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.