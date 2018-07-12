Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

SMFG spies opening for long-planned senior

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group came to the market on Tuesday with a senior deal that it originally announced in May. Meanwhile, Investec and Fidelidade were consulting on subordinated deals.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01:00 PM

The Japanese bank announced a mandate for the deal back on May 21, with the roadshow to start on May 28. Now, over seven weeks after that roadshow started, the lender has seen a chance to issue. 

The intervening period had been marred by volatility for issuers. But ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 9,646.84 53 5.52%
2 UniCredit 9,064.27 59 5.18%
3 LBBW 8,460.29 51 4.84%
4 Natixis 8,380.29 41 4.79%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,808.11 45 4.47%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 54,485.03 201 6.34%
2 Citi 54,367.98 259 6.33%
3 JPMorgan 52,700.20 217 6.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 47,685.69 398 5.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 45,832.73 245 5.33%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,275.50 204 10.97%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 44,405.37 166 10.76%
3 JPMorgan 43,387.18 154 10.51%
4 Goldman Sachs 38,033.04 355 9.21%
5 Morgan Stanley 34,608.53 187 8.38%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,511.67 24 7.33%
2 UniCredit 5,302.66 21 5.97%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,002.94 16 5.64%
4 LBBW 4,811.97 20 5.42%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,809.31 18 5.42%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,729.28 11 11.92%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 8.50%
3 BNP Paribas 2,704.23 11 6.81%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.20%
5 Credit Suisse 2,352.50 10 5.93%