ARRC calls for clarity on legacy Ibor contracts, as first Sofr swaps executed

The Alternative Reference Rates Committee, a US body committed to transitioning markets away from interbank offered rates, this week published a letter it had sent to financial regulators and supervisors, asking for clarity on how derivatives contracts referencing the benchmarks would be impacted by amendments crafted to deal with their discontinuation.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:45 PM

The body, convened in 2014, has requested a “clarification” that legacy swaps contracts that were not impacted by Basel Committee for Banking Supervision margin rules do not have to be amended to include them when revisiting contracts referencing Libor or other Ibors. 

The letter was addressed to a number ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 213,435.46 816 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 198,165.00 885 7.49%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 189,326.39 632 7.16%
4 Barclays 167,507.64 591 6.33%
5 HSBC 148,871.89 681 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 6.97%
2 BNP Paribas 28,182.03 110 6.58%
3 UniCredit 21,953.74 102 5.13%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 21,885.13 102 5.11%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,814.64 83 5.10%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,508.41 44 8.72%
2 JPMorgan 9,409.35 41 8.63%
3 Citi 7,634.33 42 7.00%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.46%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.72%