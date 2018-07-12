Watermark
MUFG appoints new international head of credit sales and trading

MUFG announced this week that it has appointed a new international head of credit sales and trading.

Atif Hayat was promoted to the job on Monday. In his new role, Hayat will represent the credit business in EMEA, Asia and the Americas. He will continue as the international head of rates sales and trading, a role he has held since 2012, and regional chair of ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 36,210.53 160 9.80%
2 HSBC 31,417.75 194 8.50%
3 JPMorgan 23,994.25 116 6.49%
4 Deutsche Bank 22,020.36 76 5.96%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,611.19 141 5.85%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,343.89 36 18.02%
2 HSBC 7,435.97 18 11.81%
3 JPMorgan 6,064.62 28 9.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,950.19 7 9.45%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,165.66 17 6.62%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,377.55 44 11.12%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,385.00 46 9.57%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,277.69 25 8.72%
4 JPMorgan 11,106.55 44 8.59%
5 HSBC 9,106.50 40 7.04%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,627.26 19 16.75%
2 ING 1,739.63 15 8.03%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 1,445.09 5 6.67%
4 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 5.95%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,237.60 10 5.72%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,804.39 83 23.84%
2 HDFC Bank 2,644.34 49 13.12%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 2,334.17 67 11.58%
4 ICICI Bank 1,534.55 51 7.61%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,206.91 15 5.99%