Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Spanish solar firm sells €97m block to fund projects

Solaria, the Spanish solar energy company, sold a €96.8m block of shares to fund the development and execution of its photovoltaic projects in Spain and in order to continue broadening its portfolio of projects under development.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:00 PM

Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunner on the trade.

A source close to the deal said that it was launched at about 5:15pm local time in Madrid and there had been a wall-crossing exercise prior to the deal launch.

There was no range on the transaction and the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 208,231.97 808 7.93%
2 JPMorgan 197,048.90 879 7.51%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 188,092.68 627 7.16%
4 Barclays 166,744.02 588 6.35%
5 HSBC 148,505.03 677 5.66%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 6.99%
2 BNP Paribas 28,182.03 110 6.60%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,885.13 102 5.13%
4 UniCredit 21,851.96 100 5.12%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,814.64 83 5.11%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,487.79 44 8.76%
2 JPMorgan 9,388.74 41 8.67%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 6.99%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.49%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.75%