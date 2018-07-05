Watermark
Global ECM investors grow wary of China IPOs as trade fears mount

London-based equity capital markets investors are beginning to wonder whether the trade hostility between China and the US will hurt Hong Kong’s vibrant IPO market and are considering repositioning if it does.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:30 PM

The effects of a prolonged trade war between the US and China are becoming more of a concern for investors. A batch of US tariffs on China came into effect on Friday, and China responded with a 25% tariff on 545 US products.

According to the BlackRock Geopolitical ...

