TP ICAP replaces CEO amid rising costs

TP ICAP on Tuesday replaced its CEO John Phizackerley with the CEO of the company’s global broking business, Nicolas Breteau, as the interdealer broker revealed a number of increasing costs were impacting the business.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 10 Jul 2018
Rupert Robson, the chairman of TP ICAP, said that “it has become clear that a change of leadership is required to execute our medium-term growth strategy and deliver the detail of the integration process”. The broker is the product of Tullett Prebon's acquisition of the ICAP voice broking ...

