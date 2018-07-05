KazAgro takes active approach to debt management

KazAgro is offering to buyback for cash €500m of its euro-denominated notes maturing 2019, while asking investors to accept certain changes on its dollar 2023s.The company is offering to buyback up to €500m of its €600m 3.255% notes due 2019. For the remainder of the notes, as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.