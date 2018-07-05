SK Innovation lights up market with $500m return

Joint bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole and JP Morgan began marketing the Baa1/BBB+ rated company’s five year bullet at 160bp over US Treasuries area on Monday morning local time.Investor interest built during the day, allowing the leads to tighten guidance for the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.