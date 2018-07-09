Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ex-Société Générale deputy markets head joins impact investing firm

David Escoffier, former deputy head of global markets at Société Générale and former chief executive at Newedge, is joining impact investing firm Eighteen East Capital as its fourth partner.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 09 Jul 2018
Eighteen East manages a listed investment trust, Impact Investment Trust plc, and is developing ImpactBay, a marketplace for impact fund investments in emerging markets. It is working on further projects in the field of “impact engineering” — working on alternative structures to drive flows of impact investment capital ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 205,176.25 798 7.91%
2 JPMorgan 194,489.11 875 7.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 186,759.30 620 7.20%
4 Barclays 165,470.99 580 6.38%
5 HSBC 146,010.83 668 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.16%
2 BNP Paribas 27,070.53 106 6.50%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,296.53 101 5.11%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,937.19 79 5.03%
5 Citi 20,936.06 63 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,233.34 42 8.73%
2 JPMorgan 9,067.67 40 8.57%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.16%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.62%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.86%