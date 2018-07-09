Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sole led short dated FRNs the order of the day

The corporate bond market started the week slowly with a pair of well-rated German corporates selling two year floating rate notes on Monday. Both of which had just a sole lead manager.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 09 Jul 2018

Car finance company Volkswagen Financial Services announced a minimum €300m two year FRN, lead managed by Société Générale, while media company Bertelsmann chose Deutsche Bank to help it sell a €200m bond with the same tenor and structure.

A3/BBB+ rated Volkswagen announced initial price thoughts ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 73,770.13 351 5.98%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,528.27 334 5.88%
3 Citi 60,211.67 342 4.88%
4 Barclays 57,633.38 213 4.67%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,435.93 198 4.01%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 17,866.32 77 9.46%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,381.73 62 7.09%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,543.97 55 6.64%
4 UniCredit 10,655.52 45 5.64%
5 HSBC 10,482.96 60 5.55%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,335.42 39 7.24%
2 JPMorgan 2,943.35 32 6.39%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 5.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,544.50 25 5.53%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,521.86 24 5.48%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,369.66 109 9.83%
2 Citi 10,065.04 85 7.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,283.05 74 6.83%
4 Barclays 9,242.97 69 6.80%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,153.90 86 6.73%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 18,748.44 75 6.49%
2 HSBC 17,859.84 77 6.18%
3 Barclays 17,673.23 52 6.12%
4 Citi 15,797.32 63 5.47%
5 JPMorgan 15,336.16 53 5.31%