Asian bonds stare down quiet week

Summer seems to have come early to the Asian offshore bond market, as primary issuance has slowed to a trickle and secondary trading is muted.“Sentiment is still very weak,” said one syndicate banker on Monday, adding that she doesn’t expect to launch any transactions in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.