NBG wins investment grade covered bond rating

S&P has assigned a BBB- rating to NBG’s covered bonds, four notches above the B+ long term sovereign credit rating of Greece.
NBG’s BBB- rating will make the bonds eligible for repo purposes with the European Central Bank.But because the issuer remains sub-investment grade, the deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.