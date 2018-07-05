Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Shandong Ruyi sells part of its stake in SMCP

Despite a difficult market for equity block trades in Europe, Shandong Ruyi, the Chinese textiles conglomerate, has completed the first sale of stock in French fashion house SMCP since its IPO on Euronext Paris last year alongside a €50m exchangeable bond.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 01:15 PM

Bookrunner JP Morgan launched the sale after the market close on Thursday. The deal size was 4.7m shares, a 6% stake in SMCP.

At the same time, Shandong Ruyi also offered a €50m senior secured bond due in July 2019 exchangeable into shares into SMCP, with ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 203,718.19 789 7.97%
2 JPMorgan 194,205.80 865 7.60%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 184,875.22 616 7.23%
4 Barclays 162,187.58 572 6.34%
5 HSBC 144,416.72 661 5.65%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.21%
2 BNP Paribas 26,963.76 105 6.52%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,045.76 98 5.09%
4 Citi 20,836.06 62 5.04%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,686.43 76 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,233.34 42 8.78%
2 JPMorgan 8,945.60 39 8.50%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.20%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.66%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.89%