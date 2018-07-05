Watermark
Corporate bond week ahead: Holidays loom but no desperation

A light week of supply in the corporate bond market, which still boasts a healthy pipeline, might have people expecting a rush of supply ahead of summer holidays, but bankers are not so sure.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 10:15 AM

“I’m not sure we will see a rush before the summer,” said a London based syndicate banker. “Nobody seems desperate to get a deal done and the market is pretty defensive right now.”

No new issues were priced in the corporate sector on Friday as the market ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 73,770.13 351 6.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,528.27 334 5.89%
3 Citi 60,064.05 340 4.88%
4 Barclays 57,633.38 213 4.68%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,540.70 199 4.03%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 17,866.32 77 9.47%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,381.73 62 7.09%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,402.58 54 6.57%
4 UniCredit 10,655.52 45 5.65%
5 HSBC 10,482.96 60 5.56%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,335.42 39 7.24%
2 JPMorgan 2,943.35 32 6.39%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 5.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,544.50 25 5.53%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,521.86 24 5.48%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,369.66 109 9.83%
2 Citi 10,065.04 85 7.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,283.05 74 6.83%
4 Barclays 9,242.97 69 6.80%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,153.90 86 6.73%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 18,748.44 75 6.51%
2 HSBC 17,859.84 77 6.20%
3 Barclays 17,673.23 52 6.14%
4 Citi 15,675.20 62 5.45%
5 JPMorgan 15,336.16 53 5.33%