People Moves in Brief

Swedbank raids Danske for frequent borrowers - HSBC hires head of Germany CIB - Danske beefs up in FIG origination

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05 Jul 2018

Swedbank taps fellow Nordic bank for syndicate expansion

Swedbank has expanded its DCM syndicate team after hiring an SSA and FIG focused banker from a Nordic rival.

Jacob Truelsen joins from Danske Bank in Copenhagen, where he was head of frequent borrower syndicate. He starts on Swedbank’s syndicate ...

