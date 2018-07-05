Italian banks race to get deals into closing deal window

After Intesa broke the water with €1bn of
seven year paper on Wednesday, Mediobanca followed with a €500m six year on Thursday. Both deals were priced at near record levels through the BTPs, and with summer approaching fast,
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.