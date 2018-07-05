Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BNG EUR1.75bn 0.05% Jul 23

  • By Craig McGlashan, Lewis McLellan
  • 05 Jul 2018


Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 13,577.78 16 11.02%
2 JPMorgan 11,945.26 17 9.69%
3 Citi 10,677.91 18 8.66%
4 HSBC 8,949.40 13 7.26%
5 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 6.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,901.35 74 12.37%
2 HSBC 22,409.06 49 9.59%
3 JPMorgan 19,268.59 52 8.25%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,915.81 27 7.67%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,186.23 53 7.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,597.08 60 8.48%
2 Barclays 22,952.64 38 7.32%
3 HSBC 22,199.64 72 7.08%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 21,049.43 54 6.71%
5 UniCredit 20,865.65 51 6.66%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 54,421.77 294 7.16%
2 Citi 53,483.16 186 7.03%
3 HSBC 52,031.09 186 6.84%
4 Barclays 42,652.90 141 5.61%
5 Deutsche Bank 40,147.02 109 5.28%