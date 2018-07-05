Small but well formed: China cuts pricing on CNH auction China’s Ministry of Finance sold Rmb5bn ($755.5m) of offshore RMB bonds on Thursday, and managed to keep the coupons of the two tranches below last year’s levels. But analysts say the sovereign’s success was limited by a modest fundraising target, which partly reflects the shift of focus to onshore Chinese bonds. Noah Sin reports.

