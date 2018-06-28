Watermark
Tritax nets £300m for new Europe-focused Reit

Tritax has raised £300m through a fixed price IPO in order to create a new real estate investment trust focused on logistical property in continental Europe.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

Tritax EuroBox, as the new fund will be known, placed 300m new shares at 100p a share, raising £300m in proceeds. Jefferies and Kempen & Co were bookrunners.

The deal was “significantly oversubscribed,” according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

There were more than ...

