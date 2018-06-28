Together Financial taps new asset backed facility for UK CRE lending growth

GlobalCapital understands Together has already originated £200m of CRE loans and that funding for the new facility is provided by banks – with £150m drawn already. The loans are typically for less than £100k and secured on semi-commercial properties as well warehouses and offices.TFSL’s banking relationships include ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.