Together Financial taps new asset backed facility for UK CRE lending growth

Together Financial Services Limited (“Together”) is boosting its commercial real estate (CRE) lending strategy with the announcement on Wednesday of a £525m warehouse facility to support growth, adding to three other existing private facilities.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 05:15 PM

GlobalCapital  understands Together has already originated £200m of CRE loans and that funding for the new facility is provided by banks – with £150m drawn already. The loans are typically for less than £100k and secured on semi-commercial properties as well warehouses and offices.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,819 18 19.99
2 JP Morgan 4,681 6 9.53
3 Citi 4,572 11 9.31
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,436 13 6.99
5 Lloyds Bank 3,080 12 6.27

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 66,253.50 189 11.29%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 60,216.13 163 10.26%
3 JPMorgan 46,707.07 132 7.96%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 46,563.72 134 7.93%
5 Credit Suisse 36,063.61 90 6.14%