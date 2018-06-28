Green Climate Fund loses chief amid board deadlock

The board failed to agree on many subjects. A search for a new executive director will now begin.
Bamsey, an Australian with long experience of climate change diplomacy, had been appointed in October 2016, less than two years ago.The Green Climate Fund was set up by the United Nations ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.