Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bpost delivers on debut and Fresenius enjoys the benefits of IG status

Two corporate bond issuers from opposite ends of the ratings spectrum found similar success with new bonds on Wednesday. The seven and eight year tenors found favour with investors looking to put new cash inflows to work.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 04:00 PM

On Wednesday, Belgian postal operator Bpost announced a benchmark eight year deal and German healthcare company Fresenius opted for a €500m no-grow trade with a seven year tenor, following a roadshow.

Bpost, rated A by Standard & Poor’s, is majority owned by the Belgian government, but its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 73,719.28 350 6.05%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,378.20 333 5.94%
3 Citi 59,794.15 337 4.91%
4 Barclays 57,389.78 211 4.71%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,489.85 198 4.06%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 17,542.46 75 9.45%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,381.73 62 7.21%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,208.98 53 6.58%
4 UniCredit 10,655.52 45 5.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,119.49 27 5.45%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,291.89 38 7.14%
2 JPMorgan 3,148.50 32 6.83%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 5.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,521.86 24 5.47%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,500.97 24 5.43%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,369.66 109 9.83%
2 Citi 10,065.04 85 7.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,283.05 74 6.83%
4 Barclays 9,242.97 69 6.80%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,153.90 86 6.73%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 18,424.59 73 6.49%
2 Barclays 17,479.64 51 6.15%
3 HSBC 17,398.00 74 6.12%
4 Citi 15,501.42 61 5.46%
5 JPMorgan 15,336.16 53 5.40%