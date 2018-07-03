Watermark
Increase in new money US loans drives wider pricing, tougher terms

After a long wave of repricing activity, the amount of new money deals has increased in the US leveraged loan market and this is helping investors gain better terms and pricing.

  • By David Bell
  • 03 Jul 2018
A new supply of leveraged loans from increased merger and acquisition activity is coming through, such as Blackstone’s jumbo financing package for its takeover of Thomson Reuters’ Financial & Risk business. With repricing activity slowing down, the supply-demand dynamic in the leveraged loan market is shifting in the ...

