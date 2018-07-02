US CLO market prepares for heavy reset supply in July

CLO managers sold $15bn of new deals last month, according to S&P Global Ratings research, taking volumes in the year to date to $69bn, an increase of 33% on last year’s figures during the same period.

That volume, coupled with broader macroeconomic concerns over US trade wars, has been enough to move spreads wider in recent months. But an expected surge of reset activity in July and October has left investors expecting spreads to move wider, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts on Monday.

Despite benign fundamentals and the spread that CLOs still offer over other corporate securities, “the glut of new-issue and refi/reset supply has created an environment where investors believe wider spreads, and hence better opportunities, are still to come down the road especially in the senior part of the stack,” wrote the BAML analysts.

The researchers flagged the amount of deals that are callable before the end of the year, which were sold during 2016 when debt spreads were far wider.

Around $67bn of deals were sold with average triple-A coupons over 120bp, and $88bn of deals were sold with weighted average debt spreads over 160bp. That compares with triple-A levels now in the 110bp area, and overall cost of debt in the 155bp area, meaning there is a strong incentive to refinance the debt.

July and October are therefore expected to deliver high volumes of reset activity, but the BAML researchers pointed out that natural market constraints — such as the capacity of rating agencies — could prevent the market from being flooded with deals.



