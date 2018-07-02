ISDA: US cleared volumes show power of netting

In an ISDA research paper published on Monday, the trade body highlighted that the percentage of interest rate derivatives cleared in the US every year since 2014 had surpassed the percentage that was mandated to be cleared by the CFTC and US regulations.In 2017, 88% of the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.