Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA: US cleared volumes show power of netting

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association on Monday said that the uptake of clearing of interest rate derivatives in the US was partially due to the “powerful incentive to clear” thanks to the benefits of multilateral netting.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02 Jul 2018

In an ISDA research paper published on Monday, the trade body highlighted that the percentage of interest rate derivatives cleared in the US every year since 2014 had surpassed the percentage that was mandated to be cleared by the CFTC and US regulations.

In 2017, 88% of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 200,746.86 776 7.98%
2 JPMorgan 191,410.78 852 7.61%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 184,143.94 609 7.32%
4 Barclays 160,826.54 562 6.39%
5 HSBC 142,078.06 647 5.65%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,615.69 51 7.19%
2 BNP Paribas 26,963.76 105 6.54%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,039.10 98 5.11%
4 Citi 20,812.64 61 5.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,686.43 76 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,211.12 42 8.82%
2 JPMorgan 8,931.35 39 8.55%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.26%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.70%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.93%