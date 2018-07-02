Watermark
BondMarker: Finnvera draws plaudits with solo effort

Voters rewarded a five year dollar print from Finnvera — the first in that tenor from a European SSA since March — with strong scores across the board.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 02 Jul 2018
Finnvera’s deal achieved scores of 8.55 on average across the five deal categories available for voting. Its highest marks were in the quality of the investor distribution category.

Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and TD Securities priced Finnvera’s $1bn June 2023 at mid-swaps plus 15bp on June 20, after investors placed $1.5bn of orders. They had begun the pricing process with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 17bp area, then tightened to offer guidance of mid-swaps plus 16bp area.

“It was a brave move to reopen five years,” said a banker away from the deal at the time of pricing. “It’s not the most liquid name and it’s not an easy maturity. Nevertheless, it got a sizeable book at pretty much flat to the curve.”

The last five year dollar print from a public sector issuer based in Europe was a $1.5bn deal from Oesterreichische Kontrollbank in early March.


European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 13,577.78 16 11.02%
2 JPMorgan 11,945.26 17 9.69%
3 Citi 10,677.91 18 8.66%
4 HSBC 8,949.40 13 7.26%
5 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 6.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,901.35 74 12.38%
2 HSBC 22,334.06 48 9.56%
3 JPMorgan 19,268.59 52 8.25%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,915.81 27 7.67%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,186.23 53 7.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,226.70 58 8.54%
2 Barclays 22,952.64 38 7.48%
3 HSBC 21,041.67 68 6.86%
4 UniCredit 20,506.84 50 6.68%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,134.04 51 6.56%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 54,034.31 291 7.18%
2 Citi 53,097.25 184 7.06%
3 HSBC 50,645.04 180 6.73%
4 Barclays 42,418.40 139 5.64%
5 Deutsche Bank 39,883.12 107 5.30%